Fans Split Over Brian Daboll's Fate as Giants Drop Fifth Straight
A loss always stings, but a loss that prolongs a losing skid hits a bit harder. The New York Giants will have plenty of time to stew over this one since they've got a long flight from Munich, Germany back to New York.
The Giants fell to the Carolina Panthers—who won consecutive games for the first time this season—20-17 in Sunday's kickoff game. New York bested Carolina in first downs (by nine), yards (by 38), and won time of possession 34:29 to 27:38. But all that matters is the scoreline, and the Panthers won it on a field goal in overtime.
Losing streaks often demand answers and consequences, so Giants fans, NFL fans, and columnists alike began speculating about who might be on the proverbial block due to New York's eighth straight loss.
Head coach Brian Daboll is an obvious candidate if New York wanted to make a drastic change.
Darryl Slater of NJ.com penned a column shortly after the loss positing that this loss could be what "seals" Daboll's firing.
Plenty armed with game tape would suggest such a decision would be rash, though. Daniel Jones was another highly-critiqued figure in the loss. One play, a designed flea-flicker, gave Jones multiple targets and he ended up with a sack instead:
Daboll defenders have pointed to that play as evidence that coaching is not the problem, execution is.
Daboll said he, believes the Giants have, "the right people," but that, "the results aren't there yet."
Firing Daboll would be a drastic move. Moving off Jones isn't simple, but considering a change at quarterback is a possibility. Drew Lock is behind him on the depth chart. New York has an out of Jones's contract after this season that would require eating a substantial amount of dead cap space.
Of course, as the Giants continue to lose, they could be in position to draft a replacement that inspires more confidence under center with the top overall pick, where they'd be positioned if the season ended today.