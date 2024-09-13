NFL Fans Unhappy With Al Michaels's Lackluster Call of First TD in Bills-Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills struck first during Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins as Josh Allen dumped off a pass to James Cook who found the end zone for the first touchdown of the evening.
If you were listening to Al Michaels on the call on Amazon Prime Video, however, you might not have been sure that a touchdown even happened. The Bills went for it on fourth down from inside the red zone and devised a clever play to give Cook space to catch the ball and cruise over the goal line. The exciting moment barely generated a reaction from Michaels, whose voice hardly shifted tone while calling Cook's touchdown.
"Pass to the outside––wide open inside the 10, and James Cook takes it in," said Michaels as Cook punched in his first touchdown of the campaign.
Michaels' lack of excitement over the game's first scoring play didn't go unnoticed by NFL fans, who voiced their criticism of his lackluster call in the big moment on social media.