Fans Were Calling For Bills OC Joe Brady's Job Moments After Brilliant 4th-and-27 Play
The Texans held on to beat the Bills in Week 12 thanks to an impressive performance by the Houston defense. Clinging to a four-point lead in the final minute, the Texans intercepted Josh Allen in the red zone to clinch the victory.
Despite a dominant defensive effort, it looked like Allen might be able to complete a comeback after a miraculous conversion on fourth-and-27 thanks to a successful hook and ladder that went for 44-yards.
And then things fell apart.
Allen threw the ball down the sideline to Gabe Davis who caught the ball, but couldn't get both feet in before he landed out of bounds. Ty Johnson ran the ball for nine yards, Allen threw another incomplete pass and then the drive ended with Allen's second interception, which took place on a play where offensive pass interference was called on Davis.
Fans who were probably thrilled with offensive coordinator Joe Brady after the hook and ladder were frustrated as another Bills drive ended without points on Thursday. Most of them were left wondering the same thing Josh Allen was earlier in the game after another failed drive.
The Bills have a top-five scoring offense again this season, but against the Texans, they never got anything going.