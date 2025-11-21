Frustrated Josh Allen Had Simple Question for Mitch Trubisky During Loss to Texans
Josh Allen was sacked a season-high eight times by the Texans in Week 12. The Bills’ star quarterback was constantly trying to avoid a relentless pass rush from Houston and on multiple occasions he couldn't get away.
Will Anderson Jr. drove him into the turf during the first half and then chased him half the length of the field to sack him later in the game. In the second half, the defense got to him again and again as the Bills offense had trouble generating anything, with drives ending in punts, a fumble and a turnover on downs.
After one failed drive, Allen was shown on the Amazon Prime broadcast asking backup Mitch Trubisky, "What are we doing?"
Allen, coming off an MVP season, has found himself frustrated a few times this in 2025. The Bills came into the game 7-3, but have had some very disappointed offensive showings.
The Texans game was the worst. Allen threw two interceptions to go along with all the sacks.