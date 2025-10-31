Fans Wonder If Mike McDaniel Has Sprinted Off the Field for the Last Time
The Ravens beat the Dolphins 28-6 on Thursday as Baltimore continued to try and salvage its season. Miami, on the other hand, returned to its losing ways, failed to score a touchdown and put on an overall performance so bad that their fans were seen on Amazon with paper bags covering their heads.
When the first half ended, fans booed the team as coach Mike McDaniel did his customary sprint to the locker room. With the Dolphins now 2-7, plenty of people are wondering how many more times we'll see McDaniel running across the field at Hard Rock Stadium.
By the time the game ended there weren't enough fans left in the stadium for the Prime microphones to pick up the boos.
Of course, there might not have been any Dolphins fans left at that point. By the time Lamar Jackson made it to the Thursday Night Football desk for his postgame interview there were nothing but Ravens fans who had stuck around to cheer their MVP quarterback.
It was just not a great night for McDaniel and the Dolphins, and with the season all but over, the only real question is how long will he remain head coach.