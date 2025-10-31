SI

Lamar Jackson Has Message for Ravens Fans As Team Climbs Out of 1–5 Hole

The Ravens quarterback dominated in his first game back after missing the past month.

Madison Williams

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants fans to keep supporting them.
Lamar Jackson returned to action on Thursday night after missing the Ravens’ last three contests as he nursed a hamstring injury. The Baltimore quarterback definitely delivered for his team as he led the Ravens to a dominating 28-6 win over the Dolphins to bring their record to 3-5.

Jackson completed 18 of 23 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns in the Thursday night win. He might’ve started the contest a bit rusty, but finished looking as strong as ever despite missing a month of competition.

Ravens fans have had a roller coaster of a year so far, especially after the team started 1-5 partially due to all the injuries the team suffered. Now Baltimore has won two straight games with many key players, including Jackson, back in action. The quarterback had a simple and hyped up message for Ravens fans as the team looks to finish out the second half of the regular season.

“Keep coming out and supporting us,” Jackson said to all the Ravens fans who stayed in Hard Rock Stadium to chant “MVP” to their quarterback. “It’s a long season ahead of us, we just gotta keep winning. I appreciate y’all.”

Ravens fans have stayed loyal, that’s for sure. Baltimore is looking to become just the fifth team in NFL history to make the playoffs after starting the year 1-5. Thursday night’s win certainly boosted their odds of making the postseason. We’ll see how Jackson and the Ravens do in the remainder of the season.

