Fantasy Studs and Duds NFL Week 12: Jahmyr Gibbs Dazzles in Lions’ Comeback Win
Jaxon Smith-Njigba rewarded his fantasy managers with another monster performance, recording two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 30–24 win over the Titans Sunday.
Those who passed on JSN in fantasy drafts might have kicked themselves harder than usual this week, especially because Justin Jefferson had another dud (blame J.J. McCarthy), and Ja’Marr Chase was nowhere to be found because of his one-game suspension for spitting on Jalen Ramsey last week.
Smith-Njigba had an ADP (average draft position) of No. 29, according to FantasyPros. That was well behind Jefferson, Chase, Malik Nabers, Amon-Ra St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb and Puka Nacua. Even Brian Thomas Jr. and A.J. Brown, two of the biggest disappointments this season, had better ADPs than Smith-Njigba, who’s on his way to being the highest-scoring wideout in fantasy this year.
Smith-Njigba will definitely be on our studs list this week, while multiple Vikings receivers will be on the duds list.
This story will be updated throughout the day. Points from Sleeper PPR standard scoring format.
Here are the studs and duds from NFL Week 12.
Studs
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
Fantasy points: 61.40
Stats: 15 carries, 219 yards, 2 TDs; 12 targets, 11 catches, 45 yards, TD
Gibbs single-handedly carried many of his fantasy managers to victory this week. Gibbs had a 60-burger in the Lions’ come-from-behind overtime victory over the Giants. The explosive star running back had a 69-yard game-winning touchdown run in the extra period.
Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
Fantasy points: 22.80
Stats: 21 carries, 64 yards, 2 TDs; two catches, 24 yards
Henry found the end zone twice to guide the Ravens to a win over the Jets. The Ravens desperately needed a vintage Henry performance during an off day for Lamar Jackson & Co.
DJ Moore, WR, Bears
Fantasy points: 23.40
Stats: Seven targets, five catches, 64 yards, 2 TDs
Moore bounced back in a big way after a few quiet weeks. This was Moore’s first multi-touchdown performance of the season, and the first time he found the end zone in nearly a month.
Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Giants
Fantasy points: 30.60
Stats: 14 targets, nine catches, 156 yards, TD
Robinson was Jameis Winston’s favorite target in the Giants’ overtime loss to the Lions. The reception machine went over 100 yards in the first quarter. It was the first time he cracked 20 points since Week 6.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
Fantasy points: 40.10
Stats: 10 targets, eight catches, 167 yards, two touchdowns; one carry, four yards
Smith-Njigba continued his historic season in Seattle by gashing the Titans’ secondary. JSN helped the Seahawks put aside a slow start with a 63-yard touchdown bomb from Sam Darnold in the second quarter. Pat yourself on the back if you drafted Smith-Njigba this season. This was his seventh consecutive game with at least 20 points.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
Fantasy points: 29.90
Stats: 13 targets, nine catches, 149 yards, TD
Gibbs wasn’t the only Lion who stuffed the stat sheet against the Giants’ poor defense. St. Brown’s touchdown in the second quarter helped the Lions climb out of an early 10-point deficit.
Caleb Williams, QB, Bears
Fantasy points: 27.66
Stats: 19-of-35, 239 yards, 3 TDs; four carries, 21 yards
Williams brushed off an ugly turnover that led to a defensive score for the Steelers by throwing three touchdowns to help the Bears win their fourth consecutive game. Williams is still inconsistent, but he’s had a handful of impressive performances this season.
Emanuel Wilson, RB, Packers
Fantasy points: 26.50
Stats: 28 carries, 107 yards, 2 TDs; two catches, 18 yards
Wilson was a workhorse for the Packers during the blowout victory over the Vikings. The backup running back stepped up in the absence of Josh Jacobs, who was sidelined with a knee injury.
Duds
Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
Fantasy points: 0.00
Stats: One target
Addison had a big, fat donut in the Vikings’ embarrassing loss to the Packers. With McCarthy struggling, it might be better to avoid all Vikings skill players moving forward, including Jefferson. Wisely, only 11% of Sleeper users started McCarthy in fantasy lineups.
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
Fantasy points: 8.12
Stats: 24-of-34, 253 yards, 2 INTs; five carries, 20 yards
In four days, Allen went from a monster 50-point performance against the Buccaneers to an ugly eight-point dud vs. the Texans’ ferocious defense. It was the first time Allen had been held under 19 points since Week 2 against the Jets.
Nico Collins, WR, Texans
Fantasy points: 8.50
Stats: Three catches, 55 yards
Collins could have used a touchdown in the Texans’ upset over the Bills. Quarterback Davis Mills went with Christian Kirk and rookie Jayden Higgins for his two touchdowns. Collins was on a heater before the dud vs. Buffalo, scoring more than 20 points in his prior two games.
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots
Fantasy points: 11.10
Stats: 18 carries, 66 yards; four targets, three catches, 15 yards
Henderson remains the lead back in New England, even with the return of Rhamondre Stevenson. But the rookie out of Ohio State didn’t deliver the explosive plays he had against the Buccaneers and Jets in the prior two games. Henderson’s longest run of the day went for nine yards.
Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
Fantasy points: 8.10
Stats: Six targets, five catches, 31 yards
Higgins was expected to have a dominant performance with Chase sidelined due to his one-game suspension. But Joe Flacco struggled to hit the deep ball in the loss against the Patriots. To make matters worse, Higgins exited in the fourth quarter due to injury.
Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
Fantasy points: 7.22
Stats: 13-of-23, 153 yards; seven carries, 11 yards
Jackson might be one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy this season. He has struggled since missing a month of action due to a hamstring injury. Jackson has been held to fewer than eight points in consecutive games and hasn’t gone over 20 points since Week 9 against the Dolphins.
Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
Fantasy points: 8.80
Stats: Six targets, four catches, 48 yards
Jefferson can no longer be trusted because of McCarthy’s poor quarterback play. The Vikings’ star receiver hasn’t reached 12 points since Week 9 and hasn’t cracked 20 points since Week 4.
D’Andre Swift, RB, Bears
Fantasy points: 1.90
Stats: Eight carries, 15 yards; one catch, 14 yards
It might be time to stay away from the Bears’ backfield committee. Coach Ben Johnson opted to go with bruising rookie running back Kyle Monangai over Swift for the victory vs. the Steelers. Swift has been the starting running back, but Johnson might be losing trust in the veteran because he’s not as physical as Monangai.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
Fantasy points: 8.60
Stats: 16 carries, 58 yards; three targets, two catches, eight yards
Taylor had a quiet game in the Colts’ heartbreaking overtime loss against the Chiefs. The MVP candidate only averaged 3.6 yards per carry and didn’t find the end zone. Surprisingly, this is Taylor’s second single-digit game in his past three outings. He had 54 points against the Falcons last week.