Field View of Josh Allen’s TD Run vs. Chiefs With Just Stadium Noise is Too Good

Andy Nesbitt

Josh Allen and the Bills are now 9-2 after beating the Chiefs on Sunday.
Josh Allen and the Bills are now 9-2 after beating the Chiefs on Sunday.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills got their biggest win of the year Sunday when they handed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season. The Bills' QB put a thrilling stamp on the 30-21 victory with a 26-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-two play that rightfully sent the home crowd into hysterics.

Allen, who threw for 262 yards and a touchdown, quickly scrambled out of the pocket after not liking his passing options and then ran through the Chiefs defense for the game-sealing score.

This field view of his run with just the natural sound from the stadium is pretty great:

Incredible.

The Bills will have some extra time to celebrate that win as they're now on their bye week. Allen and and Co. will be back in action in Week 13 when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

