Five Brutal Stats From Bo Nix's Performance in Broncos' Win vs. Jets
Bo Nix led the Denver Broncos to a win in Week 4, but it's not a game he'll look back on fondly.
The rookie quarterback really struggled in Denver's 10-9 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. His numbers were flat-out brutal, as they were for the entire offense. The Broncos only gained 186 yards as a team and only converted 3-of-14 third downs. It was a rough showing.
What follows are some of the crazier stats from Nix's performance.
Nix only completed 12 of 25 passes on the day. That's a 48% completion percentage. Nix's previous worst completion percentage in a game was 57.1% in a 13-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.
The No. 12 pick from the 2024 NFL draft threw for 60 yards on the day. That's not a typo. He had 60 yards on 25 attempts, for an awful 2.4 yards per attempt.
Piggybacking off that last stat, Courtland Sutton caught three passes for 60 yards. That means that Nix's nine completions to six other receivers combined to total zero yards. Remarkable.
Nix started the game 7-of-15 for -7 yards. So he averaged -1 yards on his first seven completions.
Nix did run the ball five times but only gained three yards. That's 0.6 yards per carry. Overall, he had 63 total yards on 28 touches, which is 2.3 yards per play. Yikes.
The Broncos' entire offense had a rough one on Sunday, but they were able to come away with a road win.