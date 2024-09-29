SI

Robert Saleh Celebrated a Broncos Missed Kick Right Before the Jets Did the Same

Stephen Douglas

Robert Saleh loves some missed kicks, but not all.
The Denver Broncos beat the New York Jets 10–9 in Week 4, as kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 50-yard field goal with less than a minute to go to seal the victory for the visiting team.

Bo Nix completed seven passes for negative-seven yards in the first half but still managed to throw one more touchdown pass than Aaron Rodgers. The Jets were penalized 13 times and managed just three field goals on offense while they let Rodgers take five sacks.

Despite all that, Jets coach Robert Saleh was in a celebratory mood after Broncos kicker Wil Lutz missed a field goal that would have made it a four-point game with 1:27 remaining in the fourth quarter. Obviously, he did not learn a lesson from the time that Rodgers and Saleh's vibes were not aligned after a successful moment early in the season.

Rodgers's reaction to the original missed kick was much more subdued. Probably because he was preparing himself or the possibility that the Jets might also miss a kick.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

