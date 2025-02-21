Five NFL Rookies Who Will Make the Leap in 2025
This season featured some electric performances from the 2024 rookie class.
Of them all, nobody shined brighter than Jayden Daniels, who took the Washington Commanders from a woebegone franchise to the doorstep of Super Bowl LIX. Then there’s Bo Nix, who stunned the country by helping the Denver Broncos reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
The receivers were led by a pair of LSU products in Malik Nabers of the New York Giants, and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Both were phenomenal despite playing for lost causes, racking up well over 1,000 yards apiece.
Defensively, there’s a slew of deserving names here, including a duo of edge rushers with the Los Angeles Rams, Braden Fiske and Jared Verse.
Which rookies looked good this season and who could be poised for a breakout campaign in 2025? Let’s run down our top five choices.
5. Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Worthy became a key contributor for the Chiefs down the stretch after being a first-round pick out of Texas. The diminutive 165-pound receiver caught 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns while tacking on another 104 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. Of those receiving yards, 392 came in the final seven weeks (Week 18 excluded as Worthy sat out).
In 2025, Worthy will be paired with third-year receiver Rashee Rice as one of the league’s more dynamic, young pairs of receivers. Factor in coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Worthy has the makings of a star in his second campaign.
4. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Minnesota Vikings
McCarthy had a chance to earn the starting job out of training camp this past summer in Minnesota, but fell victim to a torn meniscus and missed all of 2024. Despite Sam Darnold having one of the more stunning campaigns in recent memory, his postseason stumble opens the door for the 27-year-old to potentially be on his way elsewhere.
If McCarthy gets the starting nod in 2025, he walks into one of the league’s best situations. He has a phenomenal, quarterback-friendly, offensive-minded coach in Kevin O’Connell. He also has elite weapons in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The stars could align here.
3. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals
Harrison was good as a rookie, but he could be great next autumn. Coming out of Ohio State, the expectations for Harrison were enormous, with some believing he’d be a Pro Bowler or even an All-Pro receiver from the start. Instead, he posted a solid line of 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns.
On an offense with Kyler Murray, Trey McBride, James Conner and Michael Wilson, it’ll be tough for defenses to double-cover Harrison or even rotate coverages to his side. If Murray stays healthy and Harrison develops, look out.
2. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
Mitchell is already a star for those who pay attention to the defensive side of the ball, but look for him to break out as one of the league’s top corners. As a rookie, Mitchell immediately established himself as a key contributor, transitioning from Toledo to the NFC East without any issues.
Despite posting zero interceptions, Mitchell was a force on the perimeter alongside fellow first-year man Cooper DeJean, helping lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl. He’s one of general manager Howie Roseman’s best choices, and that’s saying something.
1. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots
Maye might be getting one of the biggest upgrades of any NFL quarterback this offseason. The Patriots hired Mike Vrabel as their coach, Josh McDaniels as their offensive coordinator and have the fourth pick in the NFL draft. They also lead the league with $120 million in projected cap space.
If New England can add a few weapons around Maye and fix the offensive line, there’s a chance he will have a tremendous second season after posting 15 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions as a rookie.