Five Potential Landing Spots for Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett wants out of Cleveland. If the Browns have any sense, they’ll hold a bidding war and give the future first-ballot Hall of Famer what he wants.
On Monday of Super Bowl week, Garrett stole the headlines from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles by requesting a trade. The demand doesn’t come as a complete shock as Garrett has toiled on the shores of Lake Erie for eight years with just one playoff win.
For his career, Garrett has 102 sacks, six Pro Bowls, four first-team All-Pro selections and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.
Without question, the interest will be robust. Garrett is signed for two more seasons at cap hits of $19.7 million and $20.3 million, respectively, for the acquiring team. At 29 years old, Garrett would likely demand an extension into his mid-30s while packing in some guaranteed cash on the front end. Still, Garrett is one of the league’s blue-chip talents and worth the investment.
Now that he’s essentially put himself on the block and the Browns on the clock, here are five teams that should be blowing up general manager Andrew Berry’s phone.
5. Green Bay Packers
The Packers have stalled out the past two seasons in the NFC playoffs, failing to reach the conference title game. To get to the next level, quarterback Jordan Love needs to be more consistent … and the defense needs more juice.
This season, edge rusher Rashan Gary led the team with 7.5 sacks. Opposite him? Kingsley Enagbare and Lukas Van Ness, who combined for another 7.5 sacks. It’s not enough against quality teams, as we saw with the Packers losing all six of their games against the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions.
Adding Garrett would transform the defense, giving Gary a litany of one-on-one looks while Garrett dominates from the other side.
4. Detroit Lions
If the Lions landed Garrett, they would have the most devastating pass rush in the NFL. Aidan Hutchinson was leading the league with 7.5 sacks through five games before breaking his leg and missing the remainder of the campaign. Then Detroit lost Alim McNeill, one of the league’s best defensive tackles after he racked up 3.5 sacks in 14 games before sustaining a knee injury.
With Garrett, the Lions would be able to have Garrett and Hutchinson on the edges while also pushing the pocket with McNeill and D.J. Reader. Furthermore, Detroit has approximately $46.5 million in cap space, giving general manager Brad Holmes the ability to acquire Garrett and an extension.
After falling painfully short in the divisional round against the Washington Commanders, the Lions have to be bold in getting over the proverbial hump. Landing Garrett would certainly qualify as such a move.
3. Chicago Bears
Last offseason, the Bears went all in on fixing their offense. They added veteran receiver Keenan Allen in a trade, spent a top-10 draft choice on Oregon’s Rome Odunze and, of course, selected USC’s Caleb Williams as their franchise quarterback with the No. 1 pick.
And … the Bears somehow managed to be a disaster, going 5–12 and finishing fourth in the NFC North once again. This time around, general manager Ryan Poles should take a considerable swing and land Garrett, who would be a perfect fit in new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme opposite Montez Sweat.
While the combination of Sweat and Garrett would mean major financial capital being tied up in the edge rush, Chicago can swing it with Williams on a rookie deal for the next four years. Additionally, only corner Jaylon Johnson, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and tight end Cole Kmet are making significant money at other spots, giving Poles the latitude and flexibility to make a play for last year’s Defensive Player of the Year.
2. Washington Commanders
If there’s ever a time for Washington and second-year general manager Adam Peters to go for broke, it’s now.
After making a shocking run to the NFC championship game on the talents of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and a quality coaching staff, the Commanders have to make upgrades across their roster. Perhaps no area is in bigger need than the edge rush, with Dante Fowler Jr. hitting free agency after leading the team with 10.5 sacks.
Peters has a wealth of cap space (approximately $78.1 million) and might be willing to part with premium draft selections, as Washington used six picks in the top 100 last year. With Garrett, Dorance Armstrong, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen on the front line, Washington would be a menace.
1. Buffalo Bills
The Bills should pay any price for Garrett. For the past five years, they’ve been a legitimate contender, only to fall short largely because the pass rush can’t get home.
Buffalo has lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs four times in that span. In those defeats, they’ve generated five sacks. The other loss? A 27–10 defeat to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. With the Von Miller contract being a disaster, general manager Brandon Beane might be nervous to make such a big move, again, at the same position. He shouldn’t be.
Beane’s instincts are right. The Bills need a freak off the edge. Miller was once such a player. Garrett is such a player. Giving up picks, and even a player, would be worth it to acquire one of the league’s top defenders.