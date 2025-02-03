Myles Garrett Requests Trade From Cleveland Browns in Emotional Statement
Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett sent shockwaves through the NFL on Monday morning as he formally requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns in an emotional statement.
Here's a look at the letter he penned—as shared by NFL insider Ian Rapoport:
"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl - and that goal fuels me today more than ever," wrote Garrett. "My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today."
"While I've loved calling this city my home," he continued. "My desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."
As recently as last Tuesday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry relayed the organization's plans to try and keep Garrett in Cleveland until he retires.
"We're looking forward to him being on the field," said Berry last week via the team's website. "Like I said in my [early January] press conference, we envision him going from Cleveland to Canton when his career is over... I think you can assume that we do anticipate at some point doing a third contract with Myles. We want him to retire here."
Garrett clearly sees it differently—even using Berry's "Cleveland to Canton" moniker in his own statement.
The 29-year-old was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Browns in the 2017 NFL draft and—despite the team going just 53-78-1 in that span—Garrett has made his mark over the last eight seasons. He's a four-time first-team All-Pro, a two-time second-team All-Pro, a six-time Pro Bowler, and was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.