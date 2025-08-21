Five Takeaways From the Lions-Texans Joint Practice
ALLEN PARK, MI — On their last training camp practice of the summer, the Lions and Texas expected to get in good work.
They weren’t disappointed.
“Today is pretty significant, really significant, as much as the game,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said before to Thursday’s joint practice at Meijer Performance Center. “That’s the good news. This isn’t some throwaway practice. We’re about to get some really good work. Some of these guys are going to go against the goods and see what they look like. That’s good for us and for them.”
In a spirited but controlled environment, Detroit and Houston took turns showing why both have reached the divisional round of the NFL playoffs each of the past two seasons. The marquee matchup was the Lions’ offense against the Texans’ defense, a showcase featuring no fewer than seven Pro Bowlers from a year ago.
From Detroit’s perspective, the offensive line was a mixed bag. While the Lions gave quarterback Jared Goff an extensive amount of time to work within the pocket on pass plays despite having to block star edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., the run game was more challenging.
Although running back Jahmyr Gibbs was able to find some room on the perimeter a few times, including a 20-yard touchdown run (more on that below), he and fellow starter David Montgomery were often bottled up on interior runs or strung out to the sideline.
The uneven performance up front shouldn’t be surprising.
After years of continuity, Detroit has had to reshuffle the line with the retirement of All-Pro center Frank Ragnow and the free-agency departure of guard Kevin Zeitler. To replace them, Graham Glasgow has shifted to center, while second-round rookie Tate Ratledge and second-year man Christian Mahogany are at the guard spots.
“I think different is the operative word here,” says veteran tackle Dan Skipper of the offensive line. “We’ll see if it’s better, if it’s worse, I don’t know. It’s hard to [know]. I’ve played with Frank for [11 years], so it’s different. You’re not going to replace Frank. Obviously, the game stays the same. It’s part of it. We’ll see on Sundays when we kick off in Green Bay.”
Houston’s defense is also one of the league’s best, having ranked fourth in yards per play allowed (5.1), tied-ninth in yards per carry (4.3) and fourth in sacks (49) last year. Under coach DeMeco Ryans, the group is primarily untouched from a personnel perspective.
The defense is loaded with top-tier talent on each level, ranging from the aforementioned Anderson and Hunter, who combined for 23 sacks a year ago, to the secondary with All-Pro corner Derek Stingley Jr. and a budding counterpart in second-year man Kamari Lassiter. As a rookie, Lassiter intercepted three passes while allowing just 43.8% of targets to be completed.
It was a terrific test for Detroit’s younger, less-experienced front. Speaking with Gibbs post-practice, he also pointed to the line as the most significant difference on the unit from a year ago, despite the change in coordinator from Ben Johnson to John Morton after Johnson was hired to coach the Bears.
“Probably the personnel on the (offensive) line,” Gibbs says. “We have three new people in different spots from last year. Just trying to get that camaraderie together, that’s been the biggest thing. Everything else is fine.”
One positive note for the group featured Mahogany in the run game during an early team period. With Gibbs running inside, the former Boston College standout climbed to the second level and sealed off the backside, allowing Gibbs to sprint into the secondary.
The day finished with the teams running their two-minute drill. The Lions went first, starting at their 39-yard line with 1:04 remaining, trailing 23–20. After receiver Khalif Raymond dropped what would have been an easy 61-yard touchdown on a crossing route, Detroit got into field-goal range on four completions, highlighted by tight end Sam LaPorta’s 22-yard grab. With two seconds left, kicker Jake Bates drilled a 36-yard attempt.
The drill, just like the practice: a tie.
Best thing I saw: Jahmyr Gibbs looks like a future All-Pro
After making Pro Bowls in each of his first two NFL seasons, don’t be surprised if Jahmyr Gibbs makes another leap in 2025.
On Thursday, the 2023 first-round pick from Alabama showed why he’s the best multi-purpose back in the game. In the first set of 7-on-7 drills, Gibbs lined up wide against Stingley. Two plays later, he was to the left of Goff in the shotgun and took an inside zone handoff, bursting up the middle. The next play, Gibbs lined up to the right of Goff and ran a wheel route, uncovering down the sideline.
Gibbs talked about using the offseason to continue honing his ability to read what the defense is doing, both pre- and post-snap. Still, he sees the running back position as one of instinct, which was evident on a 20-yard touchdown run during team periods. Gibbs took a handoff from Goff and made a sharp cut to the right flank, beating Stingley to the corner for six points.
“The past couple of days it’s been really good,” Gibbs says. “We’ve really been clicking. I can’t wait for the season to start up in two more weeks.”
Last year, Gibbs led the NFL with 20 rushing and receiving touchdowns, along with a league-best 16 scores on the ground. He also finished third among backs, averaging 5.6 yards per carry on 250 attempts, behind only Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. Factor in 52 receptions in each of his first two campaigns, and there appears to be no limits on what Gibbs can accomplish.
Best thing I heard: Derek Barnett getting the crowd involved … literally
The laughter and surprise when Derek Barnett picked up a loose ball after a pass deflection off Kyle Allen, then punting it into the stands in jubilant celebration.
Barnett didn’t have the best form, so regular punter Tommy Townsend can rest assured of a job when his head hits the pillow. But for a brief moment, Barnett was looking to harken back to the days of yesteryear when players such as Pat McInally and Danny White handled the punting duties as well.
Rookie who impressed: Dominic Lovett made his case
It’s not easy to make the Lions’ roster as a receiver. Last year, only four were on the right side of the cut line. This year, the number could easily be six, but the point remains.
Lovett, a seventh-round pick from the Georgia Bulldogs, showed why he’s worth a long look for the Lions’ brass. During team drills, Lovett made the play of the day when he ran a deep cross from right to left and separated from fifth-year corner D’Angelo Ross. After catching Hendon Hooker’s pass, Lovett turned up the left sideline and outran pursuit, scoring on a 67-yard touchdown.
In college, Lovett was a three-year starter between Missouri and Georgia, catching 169 passes for 2,066 yards and 13 touchdowns across those campaigns. At 5'10" and 185 pounds, Lovett needs to win with his route running and 4.4 speed.
Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, Isaac TeSlaa, Raymond and Amon-Ra St. Brown are likely roster locks. So the question becomes whether Lovett can earn a job down the depth chart, and if not, whether Detroit can stash him on the practice squad.
Veteran who impressed: Stingley is worth every penny
This offseason, the Texans signed Stingley to a whopping three-year, $90 million extension, making sure he’s a cornerstone of the defense alongside Anderson.
On Thursday, the fans in Detroit got a look at why. In their first round of 7-on-7 drills, Stingley had an even battle with St. Brown, punctuated when Stingley essentially ran a curl route for St. Brown before dropping a sure interception of Goff.
Later, in team drills, Stingley closed on an in-breaking route and got his hands on the ball, deflecting away another Goff pass. The smarts and anticipatory skills were shown repeatedly by the 24-year-old, who has 10 interceptions and 31 passes defensed over the past two seasons.
Song of the Day: Two Infinity Links by Quavo
It’s the last day of training camp for both teams involved, and the vibe was awesome. Bottom line: great beat.