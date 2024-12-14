Florida-Born Lions Rookie Terrion Arnold Finally Got Himself a Winter Jacket
Detroit winters are brutal for everyone.
But they are especially brutal to those who aren’t prepared to face them. For as much preparation and game film Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold watches every week, the overwhelming chill of December in Detroit was an opponent he simply was not ready to take on.
Arnold was born in Tallahassee, Fla., and played his college ball at Alabama. Safe to say, his winters had been comparatively mild before getting drafted by the Lions with the No. 24 pick earlier this year.
On Thursday, football fans raised concerns about Arnold in response to a video he posted on TikTok showing off the driving snow in Detroit, as his only protection against the weather was a hoodie.
On Friday, Arnold eased the worries of Lions Nation, posting another video showing off his new winter coat and winter-ready shoes.
Arnold’s closet could surely still use a bit more cold-weather gear, but this is a good start.