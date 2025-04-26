Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei Signing Deal With Los Angeles Chargers
Uiagalelei was not picked in the 2025 draft.
Florida State Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is signing a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday evening. Uiagalelei had declared for the 2025 NFL draft, but was not selected.
Details of the deal were not immediately known.
Across his five seasons as a collegiate QB, Uiagalelei spent three seasons with Clemson, one with Oregon State, and one with Florida State. In October of 2024, he underwent surgery to repair an injury to his throwing hand and missed the rest of his only season with the Seminoles. He finished last year with just 1,065 yards and four touchdowns across five games.
Overall, however, he threw for 9,384 career passing yards and 61 touchdowns across 53 games played in five seasons.
