Former 49ers GM Scot McCloughan Thinks Dominick Puni Can Play OT
When the 49ers drafted Dominick Puni in Round 3, they said he can play all five positions on the offensive line.
It seems likely he'll start his career at guard, but some people think he eventually could transition to center even though he never played that position in college.
Other people, including former 49ers general manager Scot McCloughan, think Puni's best position eventually will be offensive tackle.
“I think he’ll end up being a guard,” McCloughan said. “He’s really good with his hips and feet. Really good. But I’m not so sure he can’t be a left tackle when it’s all said and done … if he gets stronger.”
That's high praise for a rookie whom most analysts think won't be able to play right tackle in the NFL, let alone left tackle. But Puni played both tackle positions in college, so he has experience there. And he did outside zone blocking his last two seasons at Kansas City, so he should fit the 49ers' running scheme.
The question is whether he can hold up in pass protection at offensive tackle in the NFL. Right now, he probably would not hold up. But in a couple years, that could be a different story. Plus the bar at right tackle is incredibly low, considering the current starter, Colton McKivitz, might be the worst starting right tackle in the NFL. He gave up a league-high 13 sacks last season.
Don't be surprised if Puni plays guard in 2024, and then takes McKivitz's job at right tackle in 2025.