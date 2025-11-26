Former All-Pro Center Frank Ragnow Shockingly Comes Out of Retirement to Rejoin Lions
The Lions are 7-4 entering Thanksgiving and remain in good position to contend for both the NFC North title and a postseason berth. But Detroit’s championship case is weaker than in recent years. The offense can still be explosive and the defense is healthier than last year’s decimated unit but both sides have underwhelmed at times. But on Wednesday, it was revealed that Dan Campbell’s squad would receive some very unexpected reinforcement.
As vaguely indicated by the Lions’ social media accounts and confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, former All-Pro center Frank Ragnow is shockingly unretiring to come back and play for Detroit. Ragnow, 29, was drafted by the Lions and spent seven excellent seasons leading what would turn into a dominant offensive line. He was widely recognized as one of the best centers in the league throughout his career and earned three second-team All-Pro nods in recognition of that.
Ragnow retired this past offseason after injuries piled up over the last few years. But now he’s back.
It’s a gigantic addition for the Lions if Ragnow is in playing shape—and Rapoport suggests he is.
“The offensive line just got a lot better, as one the game's greats will return,” Rapoport reported. “Center Frank Ragnow is returning. Sounds like he's in shape and ready to roll sooner, rather than later.”
Ragnow was replaced by Graham Glasgow in the center of the line and the gap between the two players has proven massive. Detroit’s offensive line, arguably the team’s biggest strengths and why the franchise has enjoyed a dramatic reversal of fortunes under Dan Campbell in recent years, has been inconsistent throughout the year. Run blocking has gone pretty well by and large; star running back Jahmyr Gibbs is putting up MVP-caliber numbers running behind the line. But pass protection has been a glaring issue without Ragnow. Quarterback Jared Goff has taken 23 sacks on the year and five in the last two games.
If Ragnow can keep Goff’s pocket clean, it feels all but certain Detroit will get back to a dominant form offensively. This midseason addition may very well swing the race for the division and the Lions’ championship hopes this year—if Ragnow can return to his old form quickly, which is no guarantee.
Ragnow almost certainly will not suit up for Thanksgiving’s matchup against the Packers. But a Week 14 return against the Cowboys seems possible. No matter what, he’s back in the fold now, and Campbell must be thrilled.
Why Frank Ragnow unretired to rejoin Lions
It’s very unusual to see a midseason un-retirement in any professional sport, but especially the NFL. The game of professional football is grueling and physically punishing. Ragnow played through some brutal injuries while playing for the Lions. He broke his throat in 2020 and did not exit the game upon suffering the injury. He battled turf toe during several seasons. He underwent surgery on a torn meniscus in 2023 and missed all of two games before returning to the field. He sprained both his ankle and his knee during Detroit’s 2023 playoff game against the Bucs. Ragnow did not miss a snap and played every down of the following week’s NFC championship game.
So why would he come back to the NFL after going through all that and deciding to retire? According to Adam Schefter, it’s simple.
“Frank Ragnow announced his retirement from the NFL in June at the age of 29,” Schefter wrote on X after the news broke. “He now has decided to unretire and return to the Lions. Asked why, one source said, ‘Loves the game.’”
Ragnow must love it very, very much.