Lions All-Pro Center Frank Ragnow Announces Retirement at Age 29
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is retiring at the age 29, he announced in an Instagram post on Monday afternoon.
A first-round pick out of Arkansas in the 2018 NFL draft, Ragnow started 96 games for the Lions over the course of his impressive professional career. He was named a second-team All-Pro three times—most recently in 2024—and was elected to the Pro Bowl four times.
"These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL," Ragnow wrote on Instagram. "I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good but I’m not and it’s time to prioritize my health and my families future."
"I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t," he continued. "I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can’t emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all."
Detroit will now look to fill the all-important center position on the fly as they enter the 2025 season.