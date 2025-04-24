Former Bears Tackle, Hall of Famer Steve McMichael Dies at 67
Former NFL defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion with the Chicago Bears Steve McMichael has died at the age of 67, the NFL announced on Wednesday. McMichael was diagnosed with ALS in Jan. 2021.
McMichael was enshrined in the Pro Football of Fame last August after there was a push for him to be honored. He's also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame after his career with Texas.
The defensive tackle was drafted 1980 in the third round by the New England Patriots. He only spent one season there, and then went to the Bears and played there from 1981-93. He was part of the Super Bowl XX winning team with the Bears, and was a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro member while in Chicago. He spent his final season in 1994 with the Green Bay Packers.
McMichael finished his NFL career with 9,045 tackles, 95 sacks, 17 fumble recoveries, 13 forced fumbles, three safeties and one interception.
McMichael also became a professional wrestler after his NFL career ended. He won the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship in 1997.
The Hall of Famer spent some time coaching in the Continental Indoor Football Leagues (CIFL) with the Chicago Slaughter from 2007–13. The Slaughter won the title in 2009.