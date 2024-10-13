Former Bears Teammate Calls Out GM for Letting David Montgomery 'Walk' in Free Agency
The Detroit Lions signed David Montgomery to a contract extension through the 2027 season worth $18.25 million, with $10.5 million guaranteed, Saturday night. While Lions fans are excited about this news, Chicago Bears fans are left wondering what went wrong to lose the star running back.
Montgomery spent four seasons with the Bears before he signed with the Lions in 2023 as an unrestricted free agent. Last year was one of his best yet as he rushed for 1,015 yards and 13 touchdowns.
His success left his former Bears teammate, Tarik Cohen, with a big question after Montgomery's contract extension news: why would general manager Ryan Poles let Montgomery go?
"Any GM who would let bro walk is stupid af," Cohen wrote on his Instagram story with three laughing emojis.
The Bears rank in the bottom five in the NFL so far this season with 477 rushing yards from the team. They average 3.4 yards per carry, which is the lowest in the league. D'Andre Swift leads the Bears with 234 yards on 74 carries.
Montgomery has 63 carries for 271 yards and four touchdowns so far this season. He just barely trails Jahmyr Gibbs on the Lions for being the team's rushing leader. Gibbs has 285 yards on 54 carries and three touchdowns.