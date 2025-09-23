Former Bengals RB Rudi Johnson Dies at 45
The Bengals relayed some unfortunate news on Tuesday, announcing that longtime running back Rudi Johnson has died. TMZ was first to report the news, adding that the running back died by suicide according to police.
Johnson was selected out of Auburn in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL draft and spent his first seven seasons in Cincinnati, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2004 after a 1,454-yard, 12-touchdown campaign. The following season, he tallied 1,400 more yards and 12 more touchdowns—putting together the two best rushing seasons in team history. Johnson currently ranks fourth on Cincinnati's all-time rushing list.
"He lit up the locker room," said longtime Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer, remembering his former teammate. "A joyful presence. He had such the big smile, and he loved being around the fellas. And his family was always around after the games hanging... He loved his business, and he was all about his business. An incredible player. He had to wait his turn and when he got his opportunity, he took off."
"Rudy was a fine person and an excellent running back for us," added team president Mike Brown. "He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing."
Johnson was just 45 years old.