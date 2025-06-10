Former Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins Signs With AFC West Rival
J.K. Dobbins has officially found his new home, as he is set to sign a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Denver Broncos in free agency, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
Dobbins will change AFC West teams after he spent last season on the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal. He ran for a career-high 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in just 13 games. Dobbins suffered a MCL sprain last season, causing him to miss some games.
Injuries have plagued Dobbins's young NFL career so far. He ended up missing the entire 2021 season after tearing his ACL during a preseason game while still with the Baltimore Ravens. He suffered another knee injury in 2022, then tore his Achilles tendon in '23. He's only played in 37 games since being drafted in 2020.
The Broncos lost their top running back from 2024, Javonte Williams, to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Williams notched 513 rushing yards and four touchdowns, so about half of what Dobbins rushed for last season with the Chargers.