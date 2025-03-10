Cowboys Agree to Sign Former Broncos RB Javonte Williams
The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to sign former Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams on a one-year, $3 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The deal can reach up to $3.5 million in incentives.
Williams is the first player the Cowboys have agreed to terms with this year since the NFL's legal tampering window began on Monday, and fans were getting frustrated with the team’s lack of moves. While Williams is not a splash signing, he does provide valuable depth to the running back room.
The Cowboys featured the sixth-worst run offense in the NFL last season after Tony Pollard's depature. Historically, Dallas has typically featured a strong rushing game from Hall of Fame backs like Tony Dorsett and Emmett Smith to Pro Bowlers DeMarco Murray and Ezekiel Elliott. Though Rico Dowdle rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, the Cowboys did not have their usual strong rushing attack.
Williams, a second-round pick in 2021 out of UNC, has spent the last four seasons with the Broncos. In 2024, he carried the ball 139 for 513 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. Williams has averaged under 4.0 yards per carry over the last two seasons.
The 24-year-old back should become part of the Cowboys' rotation. Dallas could roll with Williams and Dowdle, or also add another running back in the draft, which features a deep class of rushers this year.