Former Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Agrees to Three-Year Deal With Saints
Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.
Reid and the Saints reportedly agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million contract, which includes $22.5 million fully guaranteed.
Reid, 28, spent the last three seasons with the Chiefs and won two Super Bowls during that span in 2022 and '23. He will now return to his home state of Louisiana and play for the Saints, making the jump to the NFC South next season.
Reid will team up with Tyrann Mathieu in the Saints' secondary, who shares an eerily similar career arc to Reid. Both safeties joined the Houston Texans in 2018 before going to the Chiefs and then finally landing on the Saints.
The two-time Super Bowl champ couldn't clinch the elusive three-peat this past postseason but will leave the Chiefs with his head held high, tallying 265 combined tackles, 23 passes defended and three interceptions during his stint in Kansas City. Reid ranked ninth in coverage and 11th in run defense among qualified safeties in the league in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus.