Former Eagles OT Jason Peters Set to Retire From NFL After 19 Seasons
Nine-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is finally hanging up the cleats after a 19-year career in the NFL.
Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider told reporters at the NFL combine that Peters, a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, is expected to retire ahead of the 2025 season.
Peters, 43, has been in the NFL since 2004 when he latched on with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. He played five seasons in Buffalo before joining the Philadelphia Eagles, where he became a mainstay on the team's offensive line. Peters made seven Pro Bowls in 11 seasons with the Eagles, and also was part of the Super Bowl winning team in 2018. He moved on from Philadelphia in 2021, and spent the final few seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Seahawks.
In 2023, Peters featured in eight games for Seattle and made two starts. He didn't play in 2024, though he was signed to the Seahawks' practice squad in October.
One of the best offensive tackles of his era, Peters appeared in 248 games over the course of his illustrious career, which spanned across three different decades.