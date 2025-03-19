SI

Former Eagles TE Zach Ertz Sends Sweet Retirement Message to Brandon Graham

Ertz and Graham played together from 2013 to '21.

Brigid Kennedy

Then-Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz on Oct 14, 2021.
Then-Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz on Oct 14, 2021. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Longtime Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham announced his retirement on Tuesday afternoon, and the somewhat unsurprising but still monumental news was met with deference and respect both inside and outside the Eagles organization.

Speaking of, Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz was one of a few NFL players to weigh in on Graham's departure, which was fitting, considering he played with Graham from 2013 to '21.

"Legend!!" Ertz wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. "Truly a great football player but there will never be another teammate like BG! Enjoy retirement my guy!"

Graham also received social media tributes from former Eagle Emmanuel Acho, current Eagles OT Lane Johnson, and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis, among others.

The 36-year-old defensive lineman was beloved within the Eagles organization and will surely be missed by every one of his teammates. He finishes his 15-season career with 485 total tackles, 23 fumble recoveries, seven forced fumbles, and 76.5 sacks, including a pivotal Tom Brady strip sack in Super Bowl LII.

