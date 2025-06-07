SI

Former NFL Cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones Arrested on Multiple Charges

Jones was booked into Kenton County jail in Kentucky on Saturday.

Former NFL defensive back Adam 'Pacman' Jones was arrested early Saturday morning.
Former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested early Saturday morning in Kenton County, Kentucky on multiple charges, including assault on a police officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to WOHIO.

There was no indication in the police report regarding the details of the incident that led to the arrest of the 41-year-old Jones.

This is the third arrest in the past two years for Jones. In 2023, Jones was booked on charges of alcohol intoxication, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Airport.

Jones played 13 NFL seasons for the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos. He has been out of the league since 2018.

