Former NFL First-Round Pick Named Next ‘Golden Bachelor’
For fans of football in the 1980s, this season of The Golden Bachelor will include a dose of nostalgia.
Former Michigan and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mel Owens will be the titular bachelor on this season of the program, ABC announced Tuesday. Owens, 66, is a father to two children with his ex-wife.
Owens played for the Wolverines from 1977 to '80, garnering All-Big Ten honors in his final two seasons as Michigan reached the Gator and Rose Bowls. The Rams took him ninth in the 1981 draft.
He wound up playing nine years for Los Angeles, becoming a capable starter for the team throughout the mid-1980s. His 26.5 sacks rank in the top 25 on the franchise's all-time leaderboard.
At the conclusion of his playing career, the DeKalb, Ill. native became an attorney in Laguna Hills, Calif. specializing in sports law, among other areas.
Per ABC, a premiere date for Owens's season "will be announced at a later date."