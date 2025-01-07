Former NFL QB Byron Leftwich to Interview for Patriots' Open Head-Coaching Job
After two years away from the NFL, former quarterback Byron Leftwich is reportedly drawing interest in the league's coaching carousel.
The New England Patriots are interviewing Leftwich for their head coaching position, according to a Tuesday report from Mike Jones of The Athletic. Leftwich, 44, has not worked since getting fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 19, 2023.
During his four-year stint the Buccaneers, Leftwich won Super Bowl LV in 2020—helping coax one more championship run out of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.
The Marshall product played nine seasons in the NFL for four teams—the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay. Though he is most closely associated with his Jaguars stint, he won a Super Bowl as the Steelers' backup in 2008.
The Patriots dismissed coach Jerod Mayo after just one season on Sunday; their 4-13 record was the team's second straight. New England has suffered three consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1989 to '93.