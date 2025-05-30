Former Packers TE Admits Aaron Rodgers Era Ended 'Too Soon' In Green Bay
Aaron Rodgers put together a Hall-of-Fame career with the Green Bay Packers, but departed Titletown with just one Super Bowl to show for it. According to one of Rodgers's closest allies from the last few years of his Packers career, the franchise opted to change course too early, when it began to transition to the Jordan Love era despite Rodgers's MVP campaigns in 2020 and '21.
Marcedes Lewis played in Green Bay from 2018 to '22, forming a tight bond with Rodgers during that time, despite being a role player at tight end. He left for the rival Chicago Bears ahead of the '23 season, the same offseason in which Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets. A pair of Rodgers's other favorite teammates, wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, joined him in the Big Apple, while the team also let veteran kicker Mason Crosby walk in free agency, a clear sign that the franchise was turning the page following a disappointing 8–9 record in '22.
The Packers offense struggled in the final year with Rodgers, without a true No. 1 weapon stepping in for Davante Adams after he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. The team limped out to a 3–6 start to the season, eventually clawing back to 8–8 before losing in the season finale to the Detroit Lions to fall under .500 and miss the playoffs. In many ways, it felt like a natural time for Green Bay to make the transition to Love, but Lewis believes the franchise pulled the trigger too early on the Rodgers era.
"I felt it ended a little too soon in Green Bay," he told Kay Adams during an appearance on Up & Adams. Obviously, guys were leaving, A-Rod left, Cobby, you know, guys just leaving from that team, my boy Davante going to Vegas. So it was just a lot going on."
Of course, the timing has worked out pretty well for the Packers. Jordan Love turned in an impressive 2023 season—his first year as starter—and despite an up-and-down 2024, it looks like Green Bay has hit on yet another quarterback transition. If anything, logic dictates that the Packers should have been more aggressive in moving on from Rodgers off the '21 season, when he won his fourth MVP and his stock was as high as it was going to get in his late 30s.
While Rodgers is set to either play for the Pittsburgh Steelers or retire, Lewis is looking to extend his career to a 20th season after playing in all 17 games for the Bears last season. He's even open to a reunion with coach Green Bay, which is looking to retool its offense around Love, and told Adams that he recently spoke to coach Matt LaFleur, with whom he retains a close friendship, about coming back.
Lewis, a second-team All-Pro with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2010, hopes to extend his league record for games by a tight end, which currently sits at 285, after passing Dallas Cowboys great Jason Witten last season.