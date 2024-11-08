SI

Former NFL Ref Says Officials Missed Multiple Ravens Penalties on Bengals' Final Play

Baltimore appeared to get away with multiple penalties on the Bengals’ two-point try.

Stephen Douglas

Roquan Smith gets away with hitting Joe Burrow in the face mask.
Roquan Smith gets away with hitting Joe Burrow in the face mask. / Awful Announcing
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals 35-34 on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. Joe Burrow threw for 428 yards and four touchdowns but was unable to complete a two-point conversion that would have given Cincinnati the lead with 38 seconds remaining.

Burrow might have been unable to convert because of multiple uncalled penalties on the Ravens' defense on the two-point attempt. Analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Amazon Prime Video's rules expert Terry McAulay both seemed to agree that there should have been a defensive holding call on the play, as well as a personal foul call on Roquan Smith for hitting Joe Burrow in the face mask.

Here is the play in question.

"Yeah, it was clearly defensive holding before the pass was in flight, which should have been called," McAulay said. "And that does look like forceable contact to the head of the quarterback. That's a personal ... That's roughing the passer and it should have been called."

It was not the first time on the drive that officials somehow missed the star quarterback getting hit in the face mask by a defender.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

