Former NFL Ref Says Officials Missed Multiple Ravens Penalties on Bengals' Final Play
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals 35-34 on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. Joe Burrow threw for 428 yards and four touchdowns but was unable to complete a two-point conversion that would have given Cincinnati the lead with 38 seconds remaining.
Burrow might have been unable to convert because of multiple uncalled penalties on the Ravens' defense on the two-point attempt. Analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Amazon Prime Video's rules expert Terry McAulay both seemed to agree that there should have been a defensive holding call on the play, as well as a personal foul call on Roquan Smith for hitting Joe Burrow in the face mask.
Here is the play in question.
"Yeah, it was clearly defensive holding before the pass was in flight, which should have been called," McAulay said. "And that does look like forceable contact to the head of the quarterback. That's a personal ... That's roughing the passer and it should have been called."
It was not the first time on the drive that officials somehow missed the star quarterback getting hit in the face mask by a defender.