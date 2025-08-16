Four Lions Players Who Impressed During Preseason Loss vs. Dolphins
The Lions couldn't pull out the win in their first home preseason game Saturday against the Dolphins, but that's not what matters. With just the final dress rehearsal left before Detroit opens their regular-season schedule at Lambeau Field against the Packers, plenty of players donning the Honolulu Blue are making their case as immediate contributors for Dan Campbell's squad.
None of Detroit's stars suited up, with Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams on the sideline. There was still plenty to get excited about, though, with rookie receivers turning heads and a backup quarterback competition on display once again.
The Lions offense looked good in the first half and they had a chance to go for the tie or the win on a last-minute drive. That attempt came up short, however, with a game-clinching interception by Miami in the red zone with just 23 seconds left on the clock.
In a preseason game that saw penalties galore, a handful of Lions were able to stand out from the pack. Here are four Lions who impressed during their 24-17 loss to the Dolphins at Ford Field:
Isaac TeSlaa, WR
The Lions and their fans have been pumped up by the arrival of TeSlaa ever since general manager Brad Holmes decided to draft the Arkansas product in the third round of this year's NFL draft. He provided even more reason to get excited Saturday in his first contest at Ford Field. As a Michigan native and Lions fan growing up, he realized a lifelong dream by catching an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyle Allen just before halftime against the Dolphins. TeSlaa ended the day with four catches for 41 yards and the score. He still has some time before his regular-season debut, but he looks ready to contribute to Detroit's electric offense sooner rather than later.
Jackson Meeks, WR
Another rookie receiver who made a touchdown grab against the Dolphins Saturday, Meeks made an impression in his first game at Ford Field. He hauled in the Lions' first score of the day, an 11-yard touchdown catch on fourth down from Allen, and finished with seven receptions for 93 yards. He signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent and hopes another big day can help make a name for himself in the team's receiver room. Last week against the Falcons, he made three catches for 78 yards and a score.
Grant Stuard, LB
Stuard, Mr. Irrelevant in the 2021 NFL draft, signed with the Lions over the offseason. On Saturday, he buzzed around the field on defense, recording four solo tackles. He even got some work in on special teams as a kick returner for Detroit. He returned two kicks for 50 total return yards. While on the field, he makes all the right plays and tracks down the ball on defense, looking to be a positive under-the-radar signing by Holmes over the offseason.
Kyle Allen, QB
Although Allen isn't playing to start for the Lions with Jared Goff at the helm, he had a nearly flawless day as he tries to solidify himself as the team's backup over Hendon Hooker. Allen started the game and played the entire first half before Hooker took over, completing 14 of his 17 passing attempts for 124 yards and two touchdowns to no interceptions. He certainly outperformed Hooker who went 6-for-13 for 61 yards and a late interception which sealed the game for the Dolphins. Allen signed with the Lions over the offseason and looks poised to become the team's No. 2 to Goff.