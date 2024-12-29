FOX NFL Studio Crew Shocked By Terry Bradshaw's Bold Chiefs’ Playoffs Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs are 15-1 and have clinched the top spot in the AFC. With Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, they've won the last two Super Bowls. Despite all this Terry Bradshaw has doubts that the Chiefs will run the table in the postseason and win their third straight championship.
No one was more surprised to hear Bradshaw say this than his co-workers at FOX.
Bradshaw revealed the teams that he thought could take down the defending back-to-back champs during FOX NFL Kickoff. Charissa Thompson asked the former Steelers quarterback if Kansas City was his number one team going into the postseason and he responded by saying they weren't going to win three games in a row during the playoffs. This was met with a chorus of "ooooh's" from Michael Vick, Charles Woodson, Julian Edelman and Peter Schrager.
Bradshaw had a reasonable response by asking why he was upsetting everyone and then explained that Kansas City's quick-hit offense would have trouble against Buffalo or Baltimore.
In Bradshaw's defense, the Ravens hung around with Kansas City in Week 1 and the Bills beat them in November. Plus, as Schrager pointed out, no team has ever won three straight Super Bowls before. The odds are probably in the Hall of Fame quarterback's favor here.