'That Was Brutal': Tom Brady Reacts to the Biggest Hits He Took During His Career
1. One of the things I’ve said about Tom Brady’s performance as an analyst for Fox this year is that it feels like he’s holding back. Brady is prepared and energetic and knows what he’s talking about, but it doesn’t seem like he’s just letting it fly.
You can hear the carefulness with which Brady chooses his every word right through your television.
What makes that frustrating as a viewer is that I’ve seen Brady let it fly many times.
The latest example comes from an insightful video released by Brady and his team with the future Hall of Fame quarterback reacting to the biggest hits he took over his long and historic career.
In addition to sharing his opinions on late hits, roughing the passer penalties and the rules surrounding hitting the quarterback, Brady revealed which hits hurt and which didn’t, while also doing some trash talking.
For example, when he saw a vicious hit he took to the back after scrambling against the Jaguars, Brady said, “F---, this one hurt. Ugh. This is brutal. This is why I didn’t run much, ladies and gentleman. … I came out for a play actually there and then I came right back in and I threw a seam pass to Dan Graham and completed it and looked over at the sideline and was like, “F--- YEAH!”
Hopefully we get some of this Brady on Super Bowl on Sunday.
2. My favorite fallout from the Luka Doncic–Anthony Davis trade: Nets forward Ziaire Williams lost $300 to a couple of Nets teammates because he bet them that the deal was fake news.
3. To say Scott Van Pelt is very, very good at his job is a gross understatement. In addition to being smooth, Van Pelt just gets it. There have a billion takes since Shams Charania broke the Doncic-Davis trade Saturday night. The most rational take came from Van Pelt on Monday’s SportsCenter.
4. Monday Night Raw was in Cleveland last night, so it was the perfect opportunity for Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to rile up the crowd by making a Myles Garrett dig hours after the defensive end requested a trade from the Browns.
5. Great news here: Dick Vitale will return to calling a college basketball game for the first time in almost two years this Saturday.
