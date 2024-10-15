Frank Gore Shares Heartfelt Moment With Son Frank Gore Jr. Before NFL Debut
It's a big night for the Frank Gores.
Frank Gore Jr. is set to make his NFL debut for the Buffalo Bills on Monday night against the New York Jets, and his dad, Frank Gore Sr. is in attendance.
As the Bills headed back to the locker room after pregame warmups, the elder Gore shared a great moment with his son on the field.
Gore Jr. is a running back, like his dad, and wasn't selected during the 2024 NFL draft. The Bills picked him up, which is fitting, since Gore Sr. played for them in 2019.
Gore was one of the best running backs of his era. A five-time Pro Bowler and a one-time second-team All-Pro, he holds the record for most games played by a running back.
The elder Gore also holds the NFL record with the most seasons with 1,200 yards or more from scrimmage at 12. He finished his 16-year career with 16,000 rushing yards, which is third on the all-time list behind Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. He also had 3,985 yards receiving, giving him 19,985 yards from scrimmage, which ranks fourth all-time.
Gore is now an advisor to the San Francisco 49ers, but on Monday night, he's definitely a Bills fan.