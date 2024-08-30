Free Agent WR Michael Thomas Receives One-Game Suspension From NFL
Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas remains a free agent, but he'll be unavailable in Week 1 even if he does sign with a team before then.
On Friday, the NFL announced a one-game suspension for Thomas, citing a violation of the league's personal conduct policy. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the suspension stems from Thomas's arrest in 2023.
In November of '23, Thomas was arrested for simple battery and criminal mischief following an altercation with a construction worker in Kenner, La. He was released later that evening.
Thomas spent the 2023 season with the New Orleans Saints and featured in 10 games during the regular season. He caught 39 passes for 448 yards and one touchdown.
Once one of the most dominant receivers in the league, injuries have derailed his career in its later stages. He missed the entire 2021 season with an ankle injury after featuring in just seven games in 2020. In fact, over the last four seasons, Thomas has managed to appear in just 20 games.