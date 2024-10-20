SI

Frustrated Jayden Daniels Slammed Helmet After Getting Hurt Against Panthers

Jayden Daniels slammed his helmet after getting some news he didn’t like.
Jayden Daniels suffered an injury during the Washiongton Commanders' Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers. Daniels left the game to get x-rays during the first quarter.

Daniels led the Commanders on an 11-play, 85-yard drive that resulted in a field goal that gave the Commanders a 10-0 lead over the Panthers. Daniels was seen rubbing his midsection during the drive and was checked out by the training staff on the sideline. Eventually, he was told to head back to the locker room to get checked out further.

A frustrated Daniels then slammed his helmet down on the ground before he left the sideline.

Daniels completed just two passes for six yards before getting hurt, but he did have a 46-yard run.

Daniels, the presumptive rookie of the year, was replaced by Marcus Miarota.

