FS1 Crew in Disbelief After Finding Out About the Micah Parsons Trade Live On-Air
The Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers on Thursday in one of the most shocking moves in NFL history. The panelists on FS1's First Things First were as surprised as anyone.
The show's stars were actually in the middle of a discussion about the likelihood of Parsons being traded when news broke that Dallas had shipped him to Green Bay. Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, Danny Parkins and Chris Broussard learned of the trade live on-air as they were talking about whether it could actually happen.
It was an incredible moment of television.
Video is below.
The panel mostly reacted with disbelief but quickly recovered into a solid discussion of the move. They mostly agreed that the deal was a ridiculous decision by Dallas and had turned Green Bay into a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They also agree that this story was more about the Cowboys than the Packers.
In a moment of levity, former Packers receiver and current FS1 analyst Greg Jennings excitedly jumped into the studio behind the panelists.
It was a genuinely shocking moment. Welcome to live television.