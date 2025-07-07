FS1 Host Boldly Claims Caleb Williams is Already Better Than Jordan Love
The NFL offseason is long and challenging but like clockwork there's always something to discuss. Pro Football Focus recently offered up some ceilings and floors for second-year NFL quarterbacks ahead of the 2025 season and this served as a jumping-off point for a First Things First segment. One that took a surprising turn when Danny Parkins offered up a very strong and controversial take on the state of NFC North quarterback play.
Reacting to PFF's assessment that Williams' best-case scenario is Jordan Love and worst-case possibility is an outright bust, the former Chicago radio host raised some eyebrows.
"Caleb Williams, already than Jordan Love," Parkins said. "How about that?"
"Jordan Love has played the majority of two seasons," Parkins continued. "Both of those seasons, double digit interceptions."
Chris Broussard, obviously not sold on the argument, pointed out that Love went into Dallas and won a playoff game in his rookie season but Parkins was already cooking.
"Here's the thing about Jordan Love, guy had 11 interceptions both years he played," Parkins said. "Caleb Williams played 17 games last year, had six."
The numbers don't lie. Williams definitely throws fewer interceptions than Love. He has also stacked up an impressive five NFL victories to his name. And did you ever consider that he plays behind a worse offensive line in a far more disorganized organization?
Look, this is classic sports television right here. Anyone can say Williams might one day be better than Love. It takes inspiration and vision to say, sans any evidence except interceptions, that he's better right now.