Packers' Jordan Love Points to One Stat in Response to Regression Narratives
As the Green Bay Packers prepare for the 2025 campaign, Jordan Love is taking time to push back against certain narratives around his 2024 season.
Statistically, the 26-year-old quarterback took a step back from his first full year as a starter in 2023. He threw for fewer yards and fewer touchdowns with the same number of interceptions. This has resulted in something resembling a narrative suggesting Love regressed last season.
Last week he took some time to rebut that narrative and pointed to one key stat as his primary defense: wins.
"I mean, what is a step back is what I’d ask?” Love said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "You know what I mean? Everybody has different opinions, things like that. You gotta block that stuff out. It’s all about the goals of the team at the end of the day. I’d say we won more games than we did the year before. That’s why I ask people, what is a step back?"
It's a strong point in his favor; the Packers went 11–6 in 2024 after posting a 9–8 record in 2023. And there are plenty of others as well. Love nearly matched his 2023 totals despite missing games with knee and groin injuries. He also marked increases in certain stats like touchdown percentage, success rate and yards gained per passing attempt that would suggest his hard numbers don't tell the whole story.
It sounds like Love will enter his third year as starter for the organization with a chip on his shoulder.