FS1 Host Argues Eagles Should Have Voted to Ban Tush Push for Interesting Reason
Any NFL fan hoping that there would be fewer tush push discussions this season after it survived a league-wide vote has to be disappointed as the topic remains inescapable and near the center of the frame. They will continue until morale improves or Tom Brady is seen wearing another headset and that provides the opportunity for pundits to get on the board with a fresh new take on the now-tired angle.
Enter Danny Parkins of FS1's First Things First who offered a unique perspective on the situation Wednesday.
"I personally think the tush push is below the Eagles," he said. "I think they should abandon it. I think they should have voted to outlaw it because the play is bush league. It is a rugby play. They do it better than anyone else but here's the truth. With that offensive line and that running back and that quarterback, they would be the best, elite short-yardage team without the tush push."
Perhaps Parkins is right. We won't know for sure because the safest bet in sports is that the Eagles are going to continue a play that is borderline unstoppable and perfectly legal under the current rules. They have to. Because they are in the business of winning games and voting against themselves would have been detrimental to that process.
Considering how things are going it would not be a surprise if the play gets eliminated the next time it's up for dissection. So the Eagles should probably continue to perform it expertly every chance they get and worry about doing the honorable thing later on.