FS1 Pundit Finds Incredible Way to Praise Jalen Hurts for Not Doing Something

Quarterback is showing leadership in unusual way.

Kyle Koster

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts does not wear his Super Bowl ring.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts does not wear his Super Bowl ring. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Jalen Hurts may not be recognized as one of the top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL on any given list. He'll have to settle for being a Super Bowl MVP and reigning champion. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has a constant reminder of his fantastic performance against the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year in the form of a rather remarkable ring.

One that he's never worn.

"I've moved on," Hurts told reporters Wednesday at Eagles training camp. "Moved on to the new year."

FS1's First Things First took notice of the comments and parlayed them into a segment on their show, where Chris Broussard took the opportunity to lavish praise on Hurts for not ever slipping that bad boy onto his finger.

"I don't like it," Broussard said. "I love it. I love it. That's a leader."

"I put my ring on when I retire," he continued. "I'm going after another ring. The ring is for collection on my trophy case. It's for you guys on TV to say 'he's got four rings.' It's not for me to wear around as I'm playing."

Broussard is correct. It would be very silly to wear the hardware while taking snaps from center. Imagine a Tush Push being derailed due to a fumbled snap or something. The injury risk is also off the charts.

His co-hosts, Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes, tried to engage him by questioning if other Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks who do wear their rings from time to time are leaders or if other Eagles who put theirs on aren't locked in but it was no use. Broussard was rolling.

Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

