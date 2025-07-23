Jalen Hurts Had the Most Football Reason for Why He Hasn’t Worn Super Bowl Ring
New year, same corny Jalen Hurts.
The Philadelphia Eagles star held a press conference after Wednesday's training camp practice in which he made some priceless comments about his team's Super Bowl LIX win against the Kansas City Chiefs. More specifically, he had a lot to say about the dazzling championship ring he received during the team's Super Bowl ring ceremony earlier this month.
Hurts already has one ring, having tied the knot with his long-term partner, Bry Burrows, during the NFL offseason. While he appears to be a wedding ring guy, he's not exactly a Super Bowl ring guy.
Hurts opened up on how he felt receiving his championship bling:
"It was surreal to see it in person," Hurts said. "Almost, not nostalgic, but to see something that you’ve earned. Have a moment to appreciate that one last time. Kind of overdue in terms of when it was supposed to be initially. It was a moment, [but] that moment is behind us."
Calling a Super Bowl ring you just won "nostalgic" and saying you admired it "one last time" is absolutely wild behavior from Hurts.
But the Eagles quarterback only extended his generational presser run with a simple, football-centric quote on why he hasn't worn his ring.
"I've moved on," Hurts said. "Moved on to the new year."
He also notably praised a reporter for not saying "repeat" in her question about advice Hurts has gotten on how to approach the upcoming NFL season, with the Eagles looking to defend their title this fall.
"You used every word but repeat, and I can appreciate that," Hurts said with a smile.
That pretty much sums it up. Fresh off his first career Lombardi Trophy, Hurts clearly isn't satisfied, much like the rest of his Philly teammates.