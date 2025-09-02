Full ESPN 'ManningCast' Schedule for 2025 NFL Season
For the fifth straight year, ESPN will showcase an alternative broadcast on ESPN2 during Monday Night Football games hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning—otherwise known as the ManningCast.
The beloved football brothers discuss the game that night, and also host guests who usually have some sort of affiliation with the teams playing. The guests range from former NFL players to actors to singers—you name it.
Ahead of the 2025 NFL season beginning on Thursday, Sept. 4, Omaha Productions released the full 12-game slate of ManningCast broadcasts this year.
'ManningCast' Schedule for 'Monday Night Football' 2025
Week
Date
Matchup
Week 1
Sept. 8
Vikings at Bears
Week 3
Sept. 22
Lions at Ravens
Week 5
Oct. 6
Chiefs at Jaguars
Week 8
Oct. 27
Commanders at Chiefs
Week 9
Nov. 3
Cardinals at Cowboys
Week 10
Nov. 10
Eagles at Packers
Week 11
Nov. 17
Cowboys at Raiders
Week 12
Nov. 24
Panthers at 49ers
Week 13
Dec. 1
Giants at Patriots
Week 15
Dec. 15
Dolphins at Steelers
Week 18
Jan. 3
Undetermined
Wild Card
Jan. 12
Undetermined
ManningCast will kick off right away in Week 1 on Monday, Sept. 8 when the Vikings take on the Bears in Chicago. There's some jumping around in the schedule after that, until the show has six consecutive Monday night broadcasts from Week 8–13.
The simulcast will also air during a wild-card matchup for the third year in a row. ESPN plans to have the Manning brothers host a simulcast during the 2027 Super Bowl when the network broadcasts the big game.