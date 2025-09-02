SI

Full ESPN 'ManningCast' Schedule for 2025 NFL Season

Peyton and Eli Manning will return for the fifth straight year on ESPN2.

Madison Williams

Peyton and Eli Manning will host 12 "ManningCast" shows during the 2025 NFL season.
Peyton and Eli Manning will host 12 "ManningCast" shows during the 2025 NFL season.

For the fifth straight year, ESPN will showcase an alternative broadcast on ESPN2 during Monday Night Football games hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning—otherwise known as the ManningCast.

The beloved football brothers discuss the game that night, and also host guests who usually have some sort of affiliation with the teams playing. The guests range from former NFL players to actors to singers—you name it.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL season beginning on Thursday, Sept. 4, Omaha Productions released the full 12-game slate of ManningCast broadcasts this year.

'ManningCast' Schedule for 'Monday Night Football' 2025

Week

Date

Matchup

Week 1

Sept. 8

Vikings at Bears

Week 3

Sept. 22

Lions at Ravens

Week 5

Oct. 6

Chiefs at Jaguars

Week 8

Oct. 27

Commanders at Chiefs

Week 9

Nov. 3

Cardinals at Cowboys

Week 10

Nov. 10

Eagles at Packers

Week 11

Nov. 17

Cowboys at Raiders

Week 12

Nov. 24

Panthers at 49ers

Week 13

Dec. 1

Giants at Patriots

Week 15

Dec. 15

Dolphins at Steelers

Week 18

Jan. 3

Undetermined

Wild Card

Jan. 12

Undetermined

ManningCast will kick off right away in Week 1 on Monday, Sept. 8 when the Vikings take on the Bears in Chicago. There's some jumping around in the schedule after that, until the show has six consecutive Monday night broadcasts from Week 8–13.

The simulcast will also air during a wild-card matchup for the third year in a row. ESPN plans to have the Manning brothers host a simulcast during the 2027 Super Bowl when the network broadcasts the big game.

