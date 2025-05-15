Full Monday Night Football Schedule for the 2025 NFL Season
With the 2025 NFL schedule now fully revealed, we know how each week is going to look. This season, the Monday Night Football slate features 21 games across the first 17 weeks.
The games will air on ABC/ESPN, as well as stream on ESPN+.
NFL fans will get doubleheaders on Week 2, Week 4, Week 6 and Week 7 and we'll have to wait and see which teams are flexed into the Week 18 slot.
So let's jump into the 2025 Monday Night Football schedule and break it down.
2025 Monday Night Football Schedule
WEEK
MATCHUP
DATE/TIME
CHANNEL
Week 1
Vikings @ Bears
September 8
ABC/ESPN
Week 2
Bucs @ Texans
September 15
ABC/ESPN
Week 2
Chargers @ Raiders
September 15
ESPN
Week 3
Lions @ Ravens
September 22
ABC/ESPN
Week 4
Jets @ Dolphins
September 29
ABC
Week 4
Bengals @ Broncos
September 29
ESPN
Week 5
Chiefs @ Jaguars
October 6
ABC/ESPN
Week 6
Bils @ Falcons
October 13
ESPN
Week 6
Bears @ Commanders
October 13
ABC
Week 7
Buccaneers @ Lions
October 20
ABC/ESPN
Week 7
Texans @ Seahawks
October 20
ESPN+
Week 8
Commanders @ Chiefs
October 27
ABC/ESPN
Week 9
Cardinals @ Cowboys
November 3
ABC/ESPN
Week 10
Eagles @ Packers
November 10
ABC/ESPN
Week 11
Cowboys @ Raiders
November 17
ABC/ESPN
Week 12
Panthers @ 49ers
November 24
ESPN
Week 13
Giants @ Patriots
December 1
ESPN
Week 14
Eagles @ Chargers
December 8
ABC/ESPN
Week 15
Dolphins @ Steelers
December 15
ESPN
Week 16
49ers @ Colts
December 22
ESPN
Week 17
Rams @ Falcons
December 29
ESPN
Week 1
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
Where: Soldier Field
When: Monday, September 8, 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC, ESPN
New head coach Ben Johnson leads the Bears into Week 1 with a high-profile Monday Night Football matchup with NFC North rival Minnesota. On the flip side, it will mark the debut of Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy, who missed the entirety of the 2024 season with a knee injury.
Week 2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans
Where: NRG Stadium
When: Monday, September 15, 7 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC, ESPN
The last time these two teams faced off was in 2023 and it was an excellent game. Tampa Bay and Houston traded blows late in the contest before the Texans were able to secure the lead thanks to some stellar play from quarterback CJ Stroud. We'll see if this matchup ends in similar fashion.
Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders
Where: Allegiant Stadium
When: Monday, September 15, 10 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
First Monday Night Football appearance for Pete Carroll in the silver and black, first Monday Night Football appearance for high-profile rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. Can the new look Raiders pull off the upset at home?
Week 3
Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens
Where: M&T Bank Stadium
When: Monday, September 22, 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC, ESPN
Nothing quite like a potential Super Bowl matchup in early season primetime. Expect some fireworks in this game, as these two teams led the NFL in yards per game in 2024.
Week 4
New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins
Where: Hard Rock Stadium
When: Monday, September 29, 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
After spending two of the first three weeks of the season on the road, the Dolphins will return home to Miami to take on the Jets. Miami is looking to get back to the playoffs after narrowly missing them last year.
Week 5
Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Where: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL
When: Monday, October 7, 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC, ESPN
The Monday Night Football debut of Travis Hunter comes against the AFC juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. There will be plenty of eyes on this game.
Week 6
Buffalo Bills @ Atlanta Falcons
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
When: Monday, October 14, 7:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
The reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen gets his first MNF appearance of 2025 here in Week 6, traveling to Atlanta to take on Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons.
Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders
Where: Northwest Stadium
When: Monday, October 14, 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
A battle of two of the highest-profile second-year quarterbacks in the league as Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels clash on Monday night. This could be a statement game for either signal caller.
Week 7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions
Where: Ford Field
When: Monday, October 21, 7 ET
Channel: ABC, ESPN
Two of the top three offenses in 2024, the Buccaneers and Lions play a high-scoring style of football. That makes for an excellent Monday Night Football experience, does it not?
Houston Texans @ Seattle Seahawks
Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
When: Monday, October 21, 10 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN+
In a little 'Monday Night Football: After Dark' (at least for 2/3s of the country), NFL fans get to see Stroud and the Texans take on the new-look Seahawks with Cooper Kupp and Sam Darnold.
Week 8
Washington Commanders @ Kansas City Chiefs
Where: Arrowhead Stadium
When: Monday, October 28, 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC, ESPN
High-profile quarterback matchups are the NFL's bread and butter, so it makes perfect sense we'd get these two signal callers meeting in primetime. Daniels and the Commanders are getting plenty of appearances in primetime in 2025, so we'll see if they make the most of it.
Week 9
Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys
Where: AT&T Stadium
When: Monday, November 3, 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC, ESPN
The Cardinals will make just two appearances in primetime, with this being the latter (they'll also play on Thursday Night Football in Week 4). Obviously there's a lot of pressure and angst building in Dallas, so this game has the potential to get ugly.
Week 10
Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers
Where: Lambeau Field
When: Monday, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC, ESPN
These two had a pair of high-profile clashes in 2024, with Philadelphia coming out on top both times. First, the Eagles knocked off the Packers in the first-ever Brazil game, then they won again during Wild Card Weekend. Can the Eagles make it three-straight wins?
Week 11
Dallas Cowboys @ Las Vegas Raiders
Where: Allegiant Stadium
When: Monday, November 17, 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC, ESPN
Two new head coaches clash as Dallas and Brian Schottenheimer come to Sin City to meet Carroll and the Raiders. The last time these two teams met in the regular season was in 2021 and the Raiders won a close one in overtime.
Week 12
Carolina Panthers @ San Francisco 49ers
Where: Levi's Stadium
When: Monday, November 24, 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
The Panthers return to primetime for the first time since 2023 (they were the only NFL team to not have a primetime game last year) in a road game against the 49ers. This will be the first time the Panthers have played Christian McCaffrey since trading him in 2022.
Week 13
New York Giants @ New England Patriots
Where: Gillette Stadium
When: Monday, December 1, 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
The Patriots and new head coach Mike Vrabel are looking to take advantage of one of the league's weakest schedules in 2025. This home game against the Giants certainly doesn't hurt.
Week 14
Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Chargers
Where: SoFi Stadium
When: Monday, December 8, 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC, ESPN
This game kicks off a stretch for the Eagles where they will play three games in four weeks on the road. No rest for the weary as far as the defending champions are concerned.
Week 15
Miami Dolphins @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Where: Acrisure Stadium
When: Monday, December 15, 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
This is the Steelers' (and perhaps Aaron Rodgers') lone Monday Night Football appearance of the 2025 season.
Week 16
San Francisco 49ers @ Indianapolis Colts
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium
When: Monday, December 22, 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
The Colts haven't had a primetime home game since 2022, so good for them securing one in 2025. Indianapolis and San Francisco haven't played since 2021, but the Colts did come out on top in that contest.
Week 17
Los Angeles Rams @ Atlanta Falcons
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
When: Monday, December 29, 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
This will be the first time Falcons head coach Raheem Morris will face his former team. Morris was a Super Bowl champion with the Rams and Sean McVay is one of this closest friends.