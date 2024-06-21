SI

Gardner Minshew’s Comical Media Day Photos With Raiders Rightfully Went Viral

Andy Nesbitt

Feb 3, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) participates in the AFC versus NFC Pro Bowl practice and media day at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Gardner Minshew, as we've all learned by now, likes to have a good time and isn't one to take himself too seriously. The veteran quarterback has shown those traits throughout his NFL career, starting with his days with the Jacksonville Jaguars and continuing along his stops with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.

Now Minshew is in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders and it looks like he had a blast at the team's media day this week, as his very funny photos went viral on social media.

Let's take a look at these absolute beauties, including one tribute to the legendary Uncle Rico from the movie Napoleon Dynamite.

Never change, Gardner Minshew.

