Garrett Wilson’s Candid Quote About Justin Fields Resurfaces After Jets Sign QB
The New York Jets are ushering in a new era in 2025 after agreeing to a deal with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields on Monday.
Fields joins Gang Green after throwing for over 1,000 yards with five touchdowns against one interception across six starts before being replaced by Russell Wilson on the Steelers last season. The former Chicago Bears first-round pick will look to prove his worth as a reliable signal-caller in the league on the Jets, a long-suffering franchise notoriously known for their quarterback turnover in recent years.
But, Fields may already have one member of the Jets standing resolutely by his side.
Fields played with Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson for two seasons at Ohio State in 2019 and '20. The two starlets combined for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns during that span, though Wilson enjoyed his biggest breakout campaign a year later in '21 when he tallied his first collegiate 1,000-yard season.
The former Buckeyes receiver spoke about potentially teaming up with Fields in the big leagues back at the 2022 NFL scouting combine.
“If that would happen, that would be awesome,” Wilson said. “I haven’t really thought about where I’d be playing. Anywhere would be a blessing. Definitely to link back up with Justin at the NFL level would be a dream come true, for sure.”
It looks like that dream will finally materialize in 2025, with Fields reportedly agreeing to a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets that includes $30 million in guaranteed money.