Garrett Wilson Was So Frustrated After Aaron Rodgers, Jets Offense Failed to Score TD
The New York Jets have little to play for this NFL season after missing the playoffs for the 14th straight year, and their simmering frustrations may be starting to show on the field.
The Jets started off well enough `against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, with their first offensive highlight coming in the first quarter as quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with Garrett Wilson for 22-yard touchdown.
Since then, however, Rodgers and Wilson haven’t found much success, and the star wideout has just two catches on four targets for 41 yards through nearly three quarters.
After another Jets drive stalled in the third quarter, ending with Rodgers getting sacked at the Jags’ 25-yard line, cameras caught Wilson looking visibly upset and frustrated on the sidelines. Wilson appeared to be angrily arguing with his coaches about the Jets’ third-down play that led to the sack, which in turn forced the Jets to settle for a field goal.
“If it’s one-on-one, throw the fade,” some lip-readers thought Wilson said to his coach.
The Jets are currently up, 17-16, against the Jaguars at the end of the third quarter.