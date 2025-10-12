Garrett Wilson Had Heated Moment With Jets Coach After Weird Decision Against Broncos
The winless Jets are battling the Broncos in London on Sunday morning and one moment at the end of the first half perfectly summed up the team's awful season.
The Jets were facing a 4th-and-1 near mid-field and had some time left on the clock to at least try to get into field goal position and get some momentum going into the second half.
But instead of choosing to do something, they opted to do nothing and allowed the clock to just run out.
Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson seemed to be annoyed by the decision as he was seen walking away from the line of scrimmage in disbelief. He then had some words with head coach Aaron Glenn while walking to the locker room.
Here's how that played out:
After trailing at halftime, 10-6, the Jets have used a field goal and a safety to get an 11-10 lead over the Broncos in what has been an ugly game thus far in London.
The Jets have started the season 0-5 under their new head coach and it seems like frustrations have rightfully set in.